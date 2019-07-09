The leader of a parking company that operates private lots in Portland was arrested in South Carolina early Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence.

Daniel McNutt, 41, was booked at Charleston County Jail on one count of DUI at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to records posted online by the Charleston County Jail.

McNutt’s next court date is in August, and a staffer at the jail said he was expected to be released Tuesday evening. His bond was set at $992, according to the online jail records.

In 2016, McNutt was the CEO of Unified Parking Partners, but it appears that since then he has joined forces with the leader of a Philadelphia parking company, Parkway, run by Robert Zuritsky, who was named as a co-manager of Unified Parking Partners in a May 2019 filing with the Maine Secretary of State’s office.

This is not the first time McNutt has been arrested. In 2016, Portland police arrested McNutt on a charge of possession of cocaine after officers found him in one of his own parking lots on Congress Street next to City Hall.

McNutt’s company operates thousands of high-demand privately owned parking spaces in and around downtown Portland. The company has drawn criticism for its practice of booting customers who run over their allotted time and then charging an additional fee to release the vehicles.

McNutt has re-incorporated his business under a new LLC, UPP Global, has teamed up with a Philadelphia parking magnate, and the two appear to have expanded operations to Florida.

McNutt owns a house in Falmouth on White Rock Drive. His company first began doing business in Portland in 2014, and quickly grew to control dozens of parking lots in high-traffic areas.

This story will be updated.

