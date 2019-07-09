Arrests

7/1 at 12:05 a.m. Emily Jane Yates, 28, of Wesley Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Snow Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/2 at 1:23 a.m. Jordan D.B. Rosado, 19, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Stewart Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/4 at 7:17 p.m. Cody J. Logan, 22, of Town Farm Road, Buxton, was arrested on Payne Road and Cabela Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/5 at 12:59 p.m. Manuel Arbaiza, 18, of Grant Street, Portland, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Officer Michael Beller on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

7/6 at 2:31 a.m. Travis Hayes, 31, of River Street, Sanford, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/7 at 8:28 a.m. Margaret F. Brochu, 48, of Miranda Circle, Saco, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

7/1 at 2:43 p.m. Bryan J. Rasche, 34, of Ocean Park Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Pine Point Road by Detective Robert Pellerin on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/2 at 1:53 p.m. Brandie MacIntyre, 45, of Spring Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/6 at 12:10 p.m. Jerrold D. Yazzie, 33, of U.S. Route 1, was issued a summons on Pleasant Hill Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/7 at 12:02 a.m. Santu Logugune, 20, of Kennedy Park, Portland, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of assault.

7/7 at 12:02 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of Portland, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

7/1 at 3:45 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Camperdown Elm Drive.

7/1 at 5:26 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Camperdown Elm Drive.

7/1 at 6:12 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

7/2 at 8:04 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/2 at 1:38 p.m. Alarm call on Minuteman Drive.

7/3 at 9:42 a.m. Alarm call on Cottage Lane.

7/3 at 11:03 a.m. Marine water rescue on White Sands Lane.

7/3 at 1:10 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

7/3 at 8:14 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Cottage Lane.

7/5 at 9:18 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pipe Road.

7/5 at 9:25 p.m. Smoke detector problem on Ballanytyne Drive.

7/6 at 3:38 a.m. Vehicle fire on Haigis Parkway and Gateway Boulevard.

7/6 at 9:21 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on King Street.

7/6 at 9:36 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Fogg Road.

7/6 at 10:27 a.m. Structure fire on King Street.

7/6 at 4:08 p.m. Marine water rescue on Wavelet Street.

7/6 at 4:50 p.m. Marine water rescue on Oceana Avenue.

7/7 at 5:52 a.m. Alarm call on Westbrook Street.

7/7 at 3:37 p.m. Electrical wires down on Westbrook Street.

7/7 at 9:03 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Richards Way.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 43 calls from July 1-7.

Share

« Previous

filed under: