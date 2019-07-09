Arrests

6/30 at 12:51 a.m. Patrick Usengimana, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Hoyt Street by Officer Kevin Gerrish on charges of operating under the influence, criminal speeding and failing to stop for an officer.

7/2 at 5:31 a.m. Lucile M. Dundon, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration.

7/2 at 5:31 a.m. Yusuf Jama, 19, of South Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/3 at 2:44 a.m. David L. Bryer, 25, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Summit Terrace by Officer Zachary Quadland for violating conditions of release.

7/4 at 6:55 p.m. Jason Chadbourne, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/29 at 9:39 a.m. Maria Bryce-Mitchell, 33, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Chestnut Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/29 at 8:06 p.m. Alexandra Diaz, 21, of Provide, Rhode Island, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating without a license.

6/30 at 12:09 a.m. Jacqueline M. Bourget, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/1 at 12:49 p.m. Deija Ramos, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/2 at 5:31 a.m. A 16-year-old female, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to provide correct name, and possession of liquor by a minor.

7/2 at 10:47 p.m. Brian K. Bouvier, 55, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/4 at 1:54 a.m. A 9-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on O’Neil Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/4 at 1:54 a.m. An 11-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on O’Neil Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/5 at 11:51 a.m. Michael P. Barker, 55, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, attaching false plates and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

7/3 at 6:20 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Ocean Street.

7/4 at 12:20 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Cottage Road.

7/4 at 10:45 a.m. Gas leak on Maine Mall Road.

7/4 at 8:59 p.m. Brush fire on Western Avenue.

7/5 at 1:55 p.m. Refrigeration leak on Liberty Lane.

7/5 at 5:11 p.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

7/7 at 6:10 a.m. Electrical wiring problems on Philbrook Avenue.

7/8 at 11:14 a.m. Alarm call on Main street.

7/8 at 10:20 p.m. Vehicle fire on Route 703.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 59 calls from July 2-8.

