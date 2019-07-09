CYCLING

Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.

Viviani was ideally set up by the Deceuninck-Quick Step leadout train in the finale and made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy. He used his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan and claim the fourth stage of the three-week race.

The 133-mile flat route from Reims to Nancy did not pose any major difficulty and was a perfect opportunity for sprinters to get a stage win.

Viviani’s teammate Julian Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear the yellow jersey in five years after his solo victory in Stage 3, kept the overall lead, with no change at the top of the overall standings.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE: The University of Maine announced the signings of guards Taylor Schildroth of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill and Precious Okoh of Bradford Christian in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Schildroth won three Class C state titles at George Stevens. He averaged 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists last season, and was a finalist for Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Maine Basketball.

Okoh averaged 19.4 points and four rebounds per game.

WNBA: Kayla Thornton scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Kaela Davis scored a season-high 13 points and the host Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-62.

NBA: The NBA knows that its rules about when teams can talk and expects to work out changes to the system over the next few months, Commissioner Adam Silver said following the league’s board of governors meeting.

The board also approved giving coaches the right to challenge one call per game, and allowing instant replay to be triggered by game officials working in the review center in Secaucus, New Jersey, without the involvement of the on-court refereeing crew.

• The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed free agent guard George Hill to a three-year deal.

BASEBALL

BABE RUTH: Max Byron and Kam Douin pitched a combined no-hitter to help Capitol Area (2-0) advance to the state final with a 4-2 win over Greater Portland (1-1) in the 14-year-old tournament at South Portland.

NECBL: Erik Stock hit a two-run single, Trevor LaBonte struck out seven in seven innings, and the host Sanford Mainers (9-16) scored four runs in the first inning of a 4-0 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks (15-11).

AMERICAN LEGION: Ben Childs and Robbie Soucy combined to allow just one hit, Cam Seymour’s RBI double broke a scoreless tie in the sixth, and Windham beat Cheverus 3-0 in in Portland.

CMG MORTGAGE LEAGUE: Andrew Varipatis had three hits and Darren Kelly struck out four to lead Troiano’s Property Service (6-0) to a 6-2 win over Kennebunk (1-5) in South Portland.

• Nico DiMillo drove in five runs to lead Bruno’s (11-3) to a 7-5 win at Westbrook (2-9).

• Joe Strabley had three hits and two RBI to lead Greely to a 7-4 win over Saco Biddeford Savings in Biddeford.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the Buffalo Sabres for underachieving forward Alex Nylander.

Nylander, 21, was selected by Buffalo with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 draft and has three goals and three assists in just 19 games with the Sabres.

Jokiharju, the No. 29 selection in the 2017 draft, made his NHL debut in October and finished with no goals and 12 assists in 38 games with the Blackhawks.

• The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Jared Bednar after he guided the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

GOLF

BRITISH OPEN: John Daly withdrew from the event because of a medical condition, three days after being told he can’t ride in a cart. Daly will be replaced by Kevin Streelman.

