Arrests

7/2 at 10:39 a.m. Michael J. Denning, 47, of West Elm Street, was arrested on West Elm Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of violating a protective order.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued from July 1-7.

Fire calls

7/1 at 8:04 a.m. Accident on Kindred Way.

7/1 at 8:51 p.m. Assist Freeport.

7/2 at 8:07 a.m. Accident at Portland Street and Rand Road.

7/3 at 8:36 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/3 at 9:25 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and East Main Street.

7/3 at 11:35 a.m. Structure fire on Marshview Circle.

7/4 at 4:34 a.m. Assist Freeport.

7/4 at 4:30 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.

7/5 at 9:26 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Forest Falls Drive.

7/6 at 3:22 p.m. Alarm on Cedar Ridge Drive.

7/7 at 12:29 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

7/7 at 12:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from July 1-7.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: