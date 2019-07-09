Arrests
7/2 at 10:39 a.m. Michael J. Denning, 47, of West Elm Street, was arrested on West Elm Street by Officer Amie Rapa on a charge of violating a protective order.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued from July 1-7.
Fire calls
7/1 at 8:04 a.m. Accident on Kindred Way.
7/1 at 8:51 p.m. Assist Freeport.
7/2 at 8:07 a.m. Accident at Portland Street and Rand Road.
7/3 at 8:36 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
7/3 at 9:25 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and East Main Street.
7/3 at 11:35 a.m. Structure fire on Marshview Circle.
7/4 at 4:34 a.m. Assist Freeport.
7/4 at 4:30 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.
7/5 at 9:26 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Forest Falls Drive.
7/6 at 3:22 p.m. Alarm on Cedar Ridge Drive.
7/7 at 12:29 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
7/7 at 12:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from July 1-7.
