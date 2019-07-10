NEW HIRES
Jim Woolverton was hired as senior vice president, director of technology at Androscoggin Bank.
Woolverton, of Scarborough, brings two decades of experience in information technology. He most recently served as director of IT delivery for Unum.
PROMOTIONS
Androscoggin Bank announced three promotions.
Melissa Farinas was promoted to vice president, bank technology and business support manager.
Farinas, of Lewiston, joined the bank in 2013 as a senior systems analyst. Since 2016 she has served as head of the bank’s employee innovation group.
Mary Michaud was promoted to assistant vice president, controller.
Michaud, of Old Orchard Beach, previously served as assistant vice president, financial analyst.
Denise Tabet was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president, retail service manager.
Tabet was hired in 2012 and became retail service manager in 2017. Tabet lives in Turner.
GENERAL
KeyBank has joined the Business Coalition for the Equality Act.
The coalition was launched by the Human Rights Campaign and is a group of businesses that supports The Equality Act.
