Arrests

7/1 at 7:36 a.m. Shaun Tanner, 28, of Josephine Lane, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a warrant.

7/1 at 10:58 a.m. Jesse Watts, 35, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Balestra on a warrant.

7/2 at 7:37 p.m. Tamara Murphy, 37, of Theodore Drive, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of violating conditions of release, refusing to sign a summons and probation holds.

7/2 at 8:58 p.m. Typer Ciciotte, 22, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.

7/2 at 8:58 p.m. Justin Ciciotte, 26, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/3 at 1:30 a.m. Emily Champagne, 28, of Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/3 at 11:59 p.m. Jonathan Williams, 60, of Westport Island, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of operating with a suspended license and operating under the influence.

7/5 at 7:01 p.m. Aaron Baker, 19, of Eagle Brook Lane, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a warrant.

7/5 at 11:55 p.m. Alex Ruby, 24, of Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on a warrant.

7/6 at 12:39 a.m. Pamela Lindall, 53, of Hawthorne Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/6 at 9:35 p.m. Jeffrey Lamar, 23, of Augusta, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/7 at 12:47 a.m. Noah Carter, 21, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/8 at 6:26 p.m. Leslie Morton, 55, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a warrant.

7/8 at 9:39 p.m. Vincent Steed, 37, of Purchase Street, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant.

Summonses

7/1 at 11:06 a.m. Gene Grey, 59, of Mere Point Road, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

7/1 at 2:50 p.m. Adrian Powell, 42, of Seattle, Washington, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of failure to provide a correct name, address and date of birth.

7/4 at 2:24 p.m. Samantha Robbins, 40, of Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/5 at 9:22 a.m. Gabrielle Bouthot, 24, of Franklin Street, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

7/5 at 10:09 a.m. Courtney O’Toole, 34, of Columbia Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of theft.

7/5 at 10:06 p.m. Kenneth Nichols, 54, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of indecent conduct.

7/6 at 6:16 p.m. Raymond Bourgoin, 52, unknown address, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of attaching false plates and operating with a suspended registration.

7/6 at 6:55 p.m. Spencer Trott, 34, of Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/6 at 7:40 p.m. Nova Wagg, 39, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/7 at 10:38 p.m. Spencer Trott, 34, of Merrymeeting Road, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/8 at 5:09 p.m. Ashley Elliott, 25, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/8 at 6:24 p.m. Stephany Mayo, 25, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

7/1 at 7:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Federal Street and Bath Road intersection.

7/1 at 10:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cumberland Street.

7/1 at 5:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street near Hannaford supermarket.

7/1 at 5:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Shaws supermarket.

7/1 at 8:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Hill Road and Kelsey Ridge Road intersection.

7/2 at 10:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gurnet Road and Bath Road intersection.

7/3 at 9:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

7/3 at 11:29 a.m. Structure fire on Marshview Drive.

7/3 at 11:34 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street near Cool As A Moose.

7/3 at 12:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Quarry Road.

7/3 at 12:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street near Hannaford.

7/3 at 4:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive near Walmart.

7/3 at 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/3 at 7:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Baybridge Road.

7/3 at 11:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1 near Cooks Corner.

7/4 at 2:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive near Walmart.

7/6 at 12:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

7/6 at 2:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Dunkin’ Donuts.

7/6 at 9:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Portland Road and Grant Road intersection.

7/8 at 7:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

7/8 at 9:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1 near Cooks Corner.

7/8 at 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196 near Bypass Drive.

7/8 at 6:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196 near Merrymeeting Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 84 calls from July 1-8.

Share

« Previous

filed under: