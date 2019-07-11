Arrests

Everald W. McLaughlin, 57, Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 16 on charges of criminal trespass and possession or transfer of burglar’s tools, on Brandons Way.

Sara J. Friel, 42, Harmony Drive, Standish, on May 4 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Kelsey R. Strickland, 27, Main Street, Westbrook, on May 9 on charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, and probation/parole violation, on South Street.

Charles F. Stevens, 40, Clay Road, Gorham, on May 10 on charges of violation of protective order and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Clay Road.

Michael E. Downes, 50, Susans Way, Windham, on May 11 on a charge of hold-house for other agency, in Gorham.

Samuel H. Spencer, 25, Gray Road, Windham, on May 11 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on School Street.

Laceylyn Lang, 38, Fairview Loop,Waterboro, on May 12 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Narragansett Street.

Stephen C. Tracy, 19, Payne Road, Scarborough, on May 12 on a charge orf violating condition of release; no address of arrest location given.

Stephen C. Tracy, 19, Payne Road, Scarborough, on May 12 on a charge of a minor consuming liquor, on Stephanie Drive.

Delphine Swormstedt, 41, State St., Gorham, on May 13 on charges of domestic violence assault-prior, and violating condition of release; no address given for arrest location.

