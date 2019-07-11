When I needed health insurance and was unemployed, the Affordable Care Act plan was the only insurance I could get. Without it, I would have not have had any insurance, because of pre-existing conditions.

I had better insurance under the ACA than I now have working full time. It was not cheap insurance, I had to pay full price, but without it I could not afford to be sick and recover.

I truly believe Republicans want to kill off all the poor people. Fight to save the ACA, or Medicare for all!

Peggy York

Portland

