Free dinner – Thursday, July 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, July 12, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Free community meal – Wednesday, July 17, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean supper – Saturday, July 20, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected].

