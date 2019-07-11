Arrests

Robert Maynard, 18, of Hardy Road in Westbrook, on June 24 on charges of refusing to sign a criminal summons and violating a condition of release, on Hardy Road.

Nathan George Saad, 19, of Longfellow Road in Gorham, on June 24 on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief, a warrant and violating a condition of release.

A juvenile, 17, on June 24 on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief.

Hannah C. Simmons, 20, on June 24 on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Donna M. Soper, 56, of Cole Hill Circle in Standish, on June 25 on a warrant, at Spring Street and Blue Spruce Farm Road.

Marc Steven Gattullo, 29, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on June 26 on charges of violating a condition of release and violating condition of probation, at Bridgton and Duck Pond roads.

Ronald Doyon, 54, of Carlson Street in Westbrook, on June 26 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Dunn Street.

Krysandra Twitty, 27, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on June 26 on a warrant, on Lincoln Street.

Edison J. Gomez, 28, on June 26 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tyler M. Giuliani, 30, of Portland, on June 26 on a warrant, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Mark R. Champagne, 58, of Joseph Drive in Gorham, on June 26 on charges of OUI, unlawful possession of cocaine, priors and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on Stroudwater Street.

Harold Francis Varnum Jr., 53, of Oxford Street in Portland, on June 27 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Benjamin R. Gagnon, 27, of Airport Road in Sanford, on June 27 on a charge of OUI, on Larrabee Road.

Christy A. Charlton, 35, of Seavey Street in Westbrook, on June 28 on a charge of violation of a protective order, on Main Street.

Al W. Seiders, 48, of Portland Road in Portland, on June 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, on Hannaford Drive.

A juvenile, 16, on June 29 on a charge of criminal threatening.

David T. Corkery, 52, of Spring Street in Westbrook, on June 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures, on County Road.

Sandrine Edam Tifuh, 18, of South Munjoy Hill in Portland, on June 30 on charges of refusal to stop and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, on Riverton Drive.

Joseph H. Allman 3rd, 35, of Killock Pond Road in Hollis, on June 30 on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.

Jeremy Wallbridge, 38, of Powsland Street in Portland, on July 1 on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Bridgton Road.

Kirk David Wilson, 40, of Powsland Street in Portland, on July 1 on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating a condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and a warrant, on Riverside Street.

Johney Reed, 50, of Pearl Street in Portland, on July 2 on charges of domestic violence terrorizing with priors, disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures, criminal attempt and criminal trespass.

Rajay N. Stewart, 22, of West Pleasant Street in Westbrook, on July 2 on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and engaging a prostitute with no priors, at Quimby Avenue and Saco Street.

David Lyons, 62, of Winslow Street in Westbrook, on July 4 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and a warrant, on Stroudwater Street.

Susan Estelle Everhart, 41, of Brook Street in Westbrook, on July 5 on a charge of an OUI, on Bridge Street.

Kyle A. Drake, 20, of Forest Street in Portland, on July 5 on charges of minor transporting liquor, minor possessing liquor, OUI and operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Jesse J. Taylor, 38, of Conant Street in Westbrook, on July 5 on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, on Main Street.

Travis Richard Levesque, 20, of Biddeford, on July 7 on charges of terrorizing and operating a vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, on County Road.

Summonses

Braulo Cristovao Domingos, 26, of State Street in Portland, on June 24 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Riverside Street.

Hassan Tukan, 48, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on June 26 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Bridge Street.

Yousef Q. Dawood, 23, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on June 27 on a charges of violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Mechanic Street.

Samuel P. Kelley, 18, of Nasson Avenue in Westbrook, on June 28 on a charge of assault, on Ethel Avenue.

Shane W. Randall, 55, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on June 29 on charges of terrorizing and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, at Saccarappa Park.

Benjamin R. Thomas, 26, of Highland View Drive in Windham, on July 1 on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle, on Cumberland Street.

Ali Mohamed, 18, of Lincoln Street in Westbrook, on July 3 on charges of a minor possessing liquor and possession of marijuana, on Brown Street.

Sarah Brinkerhoff, 42, of Main Street in Gorham, on July 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Debrah M. Eastman, 35, of Lancaster Road in Portland, on July 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Susan E. Murphy, 59, of Austin Street in Westbrook, on July 4 on a charge of resident operating unregistered motor vehicle after 150 days, on East Bridge Street.

