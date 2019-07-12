Male:

MAX PATTERSON, Junior-Lacrosse

All-American

WMC Class A/B Player of the Year

WMC all-star, first-team

Underclass all-star

Patterson is the latest in a long line of Capers’ defensive stars to lead his team to a memorable season and best of all for the program, he’s coming back for another year.

Patterson stared playing lacrosse in the sixth grade, joining the 207 club team and he quickly embraced playing defense.

“I love the fast pace, competition and the challenge of trying to take away the player I’m assigned to,” Patterson said. “I try to do my best.”

Patterson, who also plays soccer and swims at Cape Elizabeth, was an Underclass All-Star as a freshman and as a sophomore, he became an even bigger part of the Capers defense. This spring, Patterson impressed teammates and foes alike by shutting down the opposition’s top attack. He finished with 47 ground balls and forced 30 turnovers. He also had a pair of assists. Cape Elizabeth went undefeated in the regular season, against a powerhouse schedule, winning three times in the crucible of overtime, and got back to the Class A South Final, but for the second year in a row, the Capers fell short against Thornton Academy.

“I was devastated we couldn’t give this year’s seniors a title,” Patterson said.

Patterson is also a member of Club Unified and does community work with younger kids. He wants to play lacrosse in college and is weighing his options.

Max Patterson, Cape Elizabeth’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, was a game changer who gave his team a major advantage every time he was on the field. Life won’t get any easier for the opposition going forward either.

Coach Ben Raymond’s comment: “Max was an outstanding player for us this season. He covered some of the top offensive players in the state and held them to very few points in each of our games. He allowed us to do things on defense that other teams could not do. He continues to get better each and every day. He earned the respect of his teammates, his coaches, opposing players as well as opposing coaches. He will be an excellent leader for us next season and will help to anchor what should be a very impressive defense for sure.”

Previous winners:

2018 Brendan Tinsman (baseball)

2017 Connor Thoreck and Owen Thoreck (lacrosse)

2016 R.J. Sarka (lacrosse)

2015 Griffin Thoreck (lacrosse)

2014 Tom Feenstra (lacrosse)

2013 Adam Haversat (lacrosse)

2012 Will LeBlond (baseball)

2011 Cam Brown (baseball)

2010 Ben Brewster (lacrosse)

2009 Andrew Guay (baseball)

2008 Zach Belden (lacrosse)

2007 Pat Murphy (baseball)

2006 Evan Bagley (lacrosse)

2005 Brett Brown (lacrosse)

2004 Garret Currier (tennis)

2003 Alex Weaver (lacrosse)

2002 Mike DiFusco (lacrosse)

Female:

KARLI CHAPIN, Junior-Lacrosse

WMC all-star, first-team

Chapin already had a reputation for coming up huge in the clutch after scoring a state championship-winning goal to give her team a soccer state title back in November, but she took her legend to a new level this spring, capping another improbable Cape Elizabeth title run with a goal in the third overtime of the state final and the only question that remains is what can this standout can possibly do for an encore?

Chapin grew up around lacrosse as her father, Kurt Chapin, coached the Capers when she was younger. Chapin has been a three-sport athlete, also playing soccer and basketball in high school. As a freshman, Chapin, a midfielder, saw key minutes and as a sophomore, she was a second-team all-star on a team which surprised everyone and beat Yarmouth in the Class B state final.

This spring, it didn’t come easily, but Cape Elizabeth did it again, with a big assist from Chapin, who was brilliant in the draw circle (winning 48 draw controls), tenacious on loose balls (collecting 35 ground balls) and unstoppable on offense, scoring 44 goals and adding 18 assists.

Highlights included three goals in a season-opening win over York, four goals in a win over Thornton Academy, 13 draw wins and nine ground balls in a victory over Waynflete and four goals in a win over eventual Class C champion St. Dom’s.

In the playoffs, Chapin was even better, scoring five goals, adding two assists and 13 draw wins against Waynflete in the Class B state quarterfinals, scoring twice and winning 14 draws against Greely in the semifinals, then winning 13 draws, assisting three times and scoring five goals in the state game, including the tying tally with 39 seconds left in regulation and the winner in triple-overtime.

“That was a cool moment for me,” Chapin said. “We got better every day and played with a lot of heart. Our motivation was to win another championship. It’s great to be part of this new era.”

Chapin, who plays the trumpet in the school jazz band and does community work with kids, has already decided on where she wants to go to school, Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, where she will play lacrosse. First, Chapin has a senior season left to produce memories.

And you can only imagine what kind of magical moments lie ahead for Karli Chapin, Cape Elizabeth’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year.

Coach Alex Spark’s comment: “Karli just wants it. She’s never afraid. She’s a special player. She’s so good and quick. She can take the pressure. She’s versatile and well-rounded. She plays good defense, she plays in the midfield. She scores, she assists, she wins draws, she gets turnovers. She’s a kid who is so fun to watch. We’re lucky to have her.”

Previous winners:

2018 Darcy Cochran (track)

2017 Jessie Robicheaw (softball)

2016 Liv Clifford (tennis)

2015 Kate Bosworth (lacrosse)

2014 Abby McInerney (lacrosse)

2013 Lauren Steidl (lacrosse)

2012 Lauren Steidl (lacrosse)

2011 Elin Sonesson (lacrosse)

2010 Gabe Donahue (softball)

2009 Colleen Martin (softball)

2008 Trish Thibodeau (softball)

2007 Maureen Kertes (softball)

2006 Clare Egan (track)

2005 Elise Moody-Roberts (track)

2004 Dana Riker (track)

2003 Leslie Harrison (track)

2002 Anna Lombard (lacrosse)

