Male:

TREJYN FLETCHER, Senior-Baseball

John Winkin Maine Mr. Baseball Award winner

SMAA MVP

SMAA all-star, first-team (outfield)

SMAA all-star, second-team (pitcher)

Senior All-Star

Maine All-Star

Fletcher lived up to the hype and then some this spring, giving local fans a series of thrills before being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Fletcher played at Cheverus his freshman season and even then, turned heads with his power and speed. After spending his sophomore and junior years at Trinity-Pawling School, a prep school in Pawling, New York, Fletcher returned to Maine this year and came to Deering, where he created an immediate buzz and with myriad scouts at his games, didn’t disappoint.

Fletcher again impressed with his bat, hitting .455 and slugging .818. Of his 20 hits, five were doubles, one was a triple and three more went for home runs. Fletcher drove in seven runs, scored 24, walked 12 times and fanned just four times. He showed off his speed to the tune of 17 stolen bases in 17 attempts. In limited action on the mound, Fletcher was equally dazzling, going 1-0 with a 1.75 earned run average and one save. In 20 innings, he walked just nine batters and fanned 41.

Following the season, Fletcher was drafted by the Cardinals and is already making noise in their organization.

“I didn’t really have much time to say goodbye to friends, but they know I’m down here pursing my dream,” Fletcher said after signing the contract. “It’s been a lot of positive support and I’m just glad everything has been positive so far.”

The Legend of Tre Fletcher has only just begun and for one fleeting season, he did it all as Deering’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year.

Coach Josh Stowell’s comment: “Tre was a great addition to our program. His talent speaks for itself, but beyond that, he brought a youthful, positive energy to practice. He loves playing the game and brought a competitiveness that was unlike any I’ve seen in my 10 years coaching in the SMAA. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type talent and I was honored to coach him. He has left an imprint on amateur baseball in Maine that will prove beneficial to local talent for years to come. I know Tre will appreciate players coming after him striving to match or surpass all he’s accomplished.”

Previous winners:

2018 Nick James (lacrosse)

2017 Nate Richards (lacrosse)

2016 Max Hornblower (lacrosse)

2015 Kevin Goldberg (baseball)

2014 Tyler Butler (tennis)

2013 Jared Bell (track)

2012 Karl Rickett (lacrosse)

2011 Carleton Allen (lacrosse)

2010 Sam Balzano (baseball)

2009 Regan Flaherty (baseball)

2008 Taylor Candage (baseball)

2007 Matt Watson (baseball)

2006 Adam Rothbart (lacrosse)

2005 Neall Oliver (tennis)

2004 Ryan Reid (baseball)

Female:

KIAYA GATCHELL, Junior-Lacrosse

SMAA all-star, first-team

Team MVP

Gatchell was a shining light in a challenging season and for all she’s already accomplished, she has even greater things ahead.

Gatchell started playing lacrosse in the sixth grade, joined the Maineiax premier program in seventh grade and quickly grew to love the sport.

“I love how fast (lacrosse) is and how creative you can be on the field,” said Gatchell, a midfielder.

Gatchell, who also plays soccer at Deering, made an immediate mark as a freshman, scoring 21 goals, adding 10 assists, 78 draw controls and 63 ground balls as she was named to the SMAA All-Rookie team and was selected the Rams’ Most Valuable Player.

In 2018, Gatchell had 29 goals, 10 assists, 108 draw controls and 64 ground balls and was again named team MVP and this time, was chosen for the SMAA second-team.

Deering didn’t win a game this spring, but Gatchell still managed to enjoy a terrific campaign, scoring 20 goals, adding 13 assists, 99 draw controls and 77 ground balls as she was named to the SMAA first-team. Highlights included three goals in games against South Portland and Westbrook and a season-high five goals against Sanford, including one which put her over the 100-point mark for her high school career.

“I was happy with the season and with making first-team,” Gatchell said. “It was my best year for ground balls.”

Gatchell, who has 70 goals and 33 assists total, has a chance to eclipse the 100-goal plateau next spring. That, as well as making the playoffs and earning All-American honors, are all realistic goals before she goes on to play lacrosse at the University of Southern Maine.

Kiaya Gatchell, Deering’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, does a little of everything on the field and if you’re not aware of her greatness yet, it’s only a matter of time.

Coach Layne Kearney-Graffam’s comment: “Kiaya is a hard worker who plays all the way through to the last whistle. She knows more about lacrosse than the refs in our league. She plays hard-nosed lacrosse and doesn’t get frustrated. She’s an All-American quality player.”

Previous winners:

2018 Annah Rossvall (track)

2017 Sydney Giroux (softball)

2016 Micary Verville (lacrosse)

2015 Maddie Abbott (tennis)

2014 Alexis Elowitch (track)

2013 Rashad Zagon (track)

2012 Veronica Mitchell (lacrosse/track)

2011 Jen Lynch (softball)

2010 Julie Pallozzi (lacrosse)

2009 Melissa Bell (softball)

2008 Lesley Warn (softball)

2007 Chelsea Johnson (lacrosse)

2006 Kate Bustin (softball)

2005 Lesley Warn (softball)

2004 Gina Axelson (softball)

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: