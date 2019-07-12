Male:

RILEY REED, Senior-Lacrosse

All-American

SMAA Player of the Year

SMAA all-star, first-team

Senior All-Star

Captain

Reed capped his high school career as one of the state’s premier defensemen, one who never hesitated to get involved on the offensive end either, by spearheading the Yachtsmen’s stirring playoff run, which ended a mere goal shy of an improbable championship.

Reed, who was also honored in the fall for his football prowess, started playing lacrosse in the second grade and quickly fell for the sport.

“Lacrosse is so much fun,” Reed said. “You have to be athletic and have skill. I’m very competitive and lacrosse is a great outlet.”

Reed made an immediate impact as a freshman, helping Falmouth win the Class B state championship and earning a mention on the Western Maine Conference all-star team. As a sophomore, Reed was named to the all-conference first-team and as a junior, after helping the Yachtsmen reach the Class A state final for the first time, he made the first-team again and was named the SMAA Co-Player of the Year.

The 2019 campaign was a roller-coaster ride for Falmouth, but Reed was a stalwart throughout, forcing 39 turnovers and collecting 78 ground balls. Reed would be assigned to match up with the state’s finest offensive players and he consistently held them at bay.

“I love the job of stopping the other team’s best player,” Reed said. “That challenge made me so much better.”

Reed also scored five goals and added five assists. The Yachtsmen lost five games in the regular season, however, and despite handling the competition in the Class A North playoff field, weren’t given much of a chance against defending champion Thornton Academy in a state game rematch, but Falmouth gave the Golden Trojans fits for 48 minutes and then some before falling in heartbreaking fashion in overtime.

“We had a very hard regular season schedule and that made our record look worse than it was, but those games made us better,” Reed said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished. We put a complete game together (against Thornton Academy).”

Reed was named an All-American and has committed to playing next year at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Riley Reed, Falmouth’s Spring Athlete of the Year, epitomized greatness for four years and was the ideal representative for one of the state’s premier programs. He was always at his best when it mattered most.

Coach Dave Barton’s comment: “Riley was a total game changer. On top of that, he was an incredible leader in our program. Players like Riley Reed don’t come around too often. I can’t wait to follow his career as he heads off to Merrimack.”

Previous winners:

2018 Nick Forester (tennis)

2017 Cam Guarino (baseball)

2016 George Gilbert (lacrosse)

2015 Bryce Kuhn (lacrosse)

2014 Brendan McCarthy (tennis)

2013 Thomas Fortier (baseball)

2012 Thomas Fortier (baseball)

2011 Matt MacDowell (baseball)

2010 Dan Hanley (lacrosse)

2009 Tommy Winger (track)

2008 Ethan Shaw (track)

2007 Ethan Shaw (track)

2006 Chris Morrison (tennis)

2005 Antonio Floridino (track)

2004 Aaron Paradis (baseball)

2003 Antonio Floridino (track)

2002 Matt Dissell (track)

Female:

CAITLYN CAMELIO- Senior-Lacrosse

All-American

SMAA all-star, first-team

SMAA All-Academic team

Senior All-Star

Captain

Camelio was a joy to watch, as her skills were unrivaled and she brought no shortage of positive energy to help Falmouth meet the challenge and repeat as Class A state champion.

Camelio played softball at a young age, but in the sixth grade, her father talked her into trying lacrosse and a passion was born.

“I loved (lacrosse) right away,” Camelio said. “I loved the fast pace and I love to run.”

Camelio can run like the wind, as in addition to playing lacrosse and soccer, she’s a sprinter in indoor track.

Camelio turned heads as a freshman, then hurt her knee as a sophomore, but as a junior, she played an integral role on a powerhouse Falmouth team that surprised many by arriving a year early and upsetting Massabesic to win the Class A state championship. Prior to her senior season, Camelio committed to play at the University of Michigan, then she went out and was simply unstoppable.

Camelio, a midfielder, scored 61 goals and added 18 assists this season, giving her 135 goals and 46 assists for her prolific career. She also finished the season with 147 draw controls and well over 100 ground balls. Highlights included four goals apiece in a season-opening win over Biddeford, a win at Messalonskee, a victory over Waynflete and a win over Scarborough and five goals in victories over Cheverus, Bonny Eagle and Thornton Academy.

In the playoffs, Camelio erupted for seven goals, including the winner on a free position, against Cheverus in a hard-fought semifinal, scored seven more in a regional final win over Windham, then had the go-ahead goal in a 5-3 win over Kennebunk in the Class A state final.

“It was an awesome season,” Camelio said. “The best way to go out. I realized after my injury that I couldn’t take anything for granted. I wanted to make the most of my last two years. This team had such great camaraderie.”

Camelio also served as a chemistry tutor and a student ambassador and was a member of National Honor Society.

Caitlyn Camelio, Falmouth’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, is taking her talents to the Big 10, but her contributions to Maine lacrosse won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Ashley Pullen’s comment: “In addition to being a gifted player, Caitlyn is a strong leader and a humble person who doesn’t have an ego connected to her accomplishments. She puts the team first and is always a hardworking, positive presence. She is, without a doubt, the best player I have had in my 10 years of coaching.”

Previous winners:

2018 Chelsey Smithwick (lacrosse)

2017 Devon Sarazin (lacrosse)

2016 Julia Brogan (tennis)

2015 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

2014 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

2013 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

2012 Jenna Serunian (track)

2011 Kelsey Freedman (softball)

2010 Analise Kump (tennis)

2009 Annie Criscione (tennis)

2008 Hallsey Leighton (tennis)

2007 Carly Applebaum (track)

2006 Kristen Meahl (tennis)

2005 Eileen Brandes (softball)

2004 Kristen Meahl (tennis)

2003 Beth Rubenstein (track)

2002 Beth Rubenstein (track)

