Competing in a loaded Diamond League field that led to a world record in the women’s mile, Sanford native Rachel Schneider finished ninth at a meet in Monaco on Friday and became the fifth-fastest American woman ever.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the race in 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds, breaking the 23-year-old world record of 4:12.56 set by Svetlana Masterkova of Russia.

Three other national records were set, and nine women, including Schneider, ran personal bests. Schneider, who will turn 28 on July 18, finished in 4:20.91. Her previous fastest mile was 4:27.23. The U.S. record of 4:16.71 was set by Mary Slaney in 1985.

The only other American women to run faster than Schneider are three-time Olympians Jenny Simpson (best of 4:17.30 in 2018) and Shannon Rowbury (4:20.34 in 2008) and 2016 Olympian Kate Grace (4:20.70 in 2018).

SOCCER

MLS: Quincy Amarikwa volleyed home Wayne Rooney’s free kick in the 86th minute, helping D.C. United tie the 10-man New England Revolution 2-2 in Washington.

Amarikwa’s goal was the 16th allowed by New England this season in the final 15 minutes of a match.

Teal Bunbury and Carles Gil scored for New England, which extended its undefeated streak to eight games since Coach Bruce Arena took over.

FIFA RANKINGS: The United States has extended its lead in the rankings by retaining the World Cup.

The American women’s fourth world title built a record points lead over No. 2 Germany, which lost in the quarterfinals to Sweden.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 in Akron, Ohio, to take a three-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the tour’s five major tournaments.

After completing a 69 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round, Goosen eagled the par-5 second hole in the second round and added six birdies in a bogey-free round at Firestone Country Club.

PGA: Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run.

Andrew Landry was second after a second 65. Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim had seven birdies in a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 in the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Bernd Wiesberger carded a career-low, 10-under 61 at the Scottish Open in North Berwick to move into a three-way tie for the second-round lead alongside England’s Lee Slattery (64) and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen (64).

GIRLS JUNIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Yuka Saso of the Philippines rallied to win the title in Hartford, Connecticut, closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Jensen Castle of South Carolina.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Dylan Groenewegen won the longest stage of the Tour in a sprint as Giulio Ciccone kept the yellow jersey.

The Dutch sprinter edged Australian rival Caleb Ewan and former world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia to claim his fourth career stage win of the Tour.

Squeezed between the crossing of the Vosges and Massif Central mountains, the 140-mile trek took the peloton from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone in central-east France.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes and free agent center Ryan Dzingel agreed on a two-year, $6.75 million contract.

The 27-year-old split last season between Ottawa and Columbus, and had career highs with 26 goals and 30 assists.

• Paul Holmgren is stepping down as Philadelphia Flyers president to become a senior adviser for the franchise. General Manager Chuck Fletcher will become president of hockey operations.

• The Buffalo Sabres re-signed forward Johan Larsson to a one-year contract worth $1.55 million.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Alyssa Thomas had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the host Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 79-64 to spoil former UConn star Diana Taurasi’s season debut.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Daniel Suarez turned a lap at 184.590 mph to lead a front row sweep for Stewart-Haas Racing in provisional qualifying at Kentucky Speedway.

The field will not be finalized until cars pass inspection before Saturday night’s race. If it stands after inspection, it will be Suarez’s second pole in 91 career starts. Teammate Aric Almirola was second.

