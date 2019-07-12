WASHINGTON —The U.S. House voted on Friday to prevent President Trump from entering an unauthorized war with Iran, setting up showdown with Senate over annual defense bill.

A majority of senators endorsed a similar measure last month, but failed to come up with enough votes to clear procedural hurdles to include it in that chamber’s defense bill.

Republican leaders have opposed the effort because they believe it sends a negative message to Iran that could compromise the president’s ability to manage escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Senate and House negotiators will determine whether the provision makes it into the final version of the defense bill, which they will work out over the next several weeks.

