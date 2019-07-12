Revisiting Woodstock

John Kane will speak on his book, “Pilgrims of Woodstock,” at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at the Gray Public Library. Kane’s interviews and Richard Bellak’s photographs provide a look at the everyday people – the 400,000 attendees – who made the 1969 music festival unforgettable.

Kane is an educator and artist and is on the faculty at the New Hampshire Institute of Art. His talk is part of the Pat Barter Series at the library, 5 Hancock St.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. July 16 at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

Free summer meals

Summer Food Service Meals will be offered for kids and teens, 18 and under, Monday through Friday through Aug. 9.

Breakfast will be served at Russell School, 8 Park Road, and at the Gray-New Gloucester High School courtyard, 10 Libby Hill Road, from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Russell School and from 11:30 a.m . to 12:30 p.m. at the high school.

No applications are necessary; meals must be eaten on site. For more information contact: Wendy Ordway 657-9331, [email protected]

Blueberry Festival

This year’s Blueberry Festival, featuring live bands, local artisans and food vendors, will be held Aug. 10 at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St.

From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., corn hole, a pie eating contest, fun run dash, diaper derby, rock climbing, Pennell Clock tours, wagon rides, a kids activity tent, dunk tank and other fun and games will be available.

For more information, go to facebook.com/GrayBlueberryFestival or email [email protected]

