The Rock Row development in the former Blue Rock quarry and surrounding grounds is a long-term project.

Something even longer, in terms of years or decades, is addressing the condition of a primary commuter avenue into and out of Portland: Brighton Avenue.

One February morning in 2018, I had to request an ambulance to Maine Medical Center’s ER. The ride in, via Brighton Avenue, was an adventure. The emergency medical technician monitoring my vital signs apologized for the rough ride, while he was having a hard time keeping his laptop upright. I was strapped onto a padded gurney, and even that was rough.

What are the plans for repaving Brighton Avenue from Riverside Street to Stevens Avenue? Hopefully, in the next 10 years.

Dennis Marrotte

Westbrook

Share

filed under: