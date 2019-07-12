Male:

DONNIE TOCCI, Senior-Baseball

SMAA all-star, first-team, pitcher

SMAA all-star, first-team, outfielder

SMAA All-Academic team

Senior All-Star

Maine All-Star

Tocci was masterful on the mound, at the plate and in the field and his play and leadership will be difficult to replace.

Tocci grew up as a baseball and hockey aficionado, chasing after his older brother, Dom, and making a name for himself in the process.

“A lot of people think baseball is slow, but when I play, it’s a peaceful place for me,” Tocci said. “Growing up, I was very competitive with my siblings and I carried that into high school. Competition makes me the player I am. Dom set the standard and I followed in his footsteps.”

Tocci was a catcher prior to high school, but his freshman season, Portland varsity coach Mike Rutherford saw something that made him believe Tocci could be effective on the mound.

“Coach knew I had a good arm, but all I threw were fastballs,” Tocci said. “I learned how to throw my own curveball and then added a changeup and knuckleball.”

As a sophomore, Tocci, who also played four years of hockey at Portland, showed glimpses of greatness and as a junior, he made the SMAA first-team.

This season, even though the Bulldogs weren’t as successful as they’d hoped, Tocci sparkled, going 4-2 with a 0.77 earned run average with the highlight coming May 17 when he no-hit rival Cheverus. Tocci also threw a three-hit shutout to beat Falmouth, a four-hit shutout against Sanford, and earned a win against Windham in the preliminary round of the playoffs.

Tocci also led Portland in batting average (.355), runs scored (17), RBI (15), doubles (five) and triples (three).

He finished his high school career with a 16-5 record with a 1.33 ERA, as well as a .390 batting average.

Tocci will matriculate at the University of Southern Maine, where he’ll continue to play baseball.

Donnie Tocci, Portland’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, loves baseball and the sport loved him back. He’s not done turning heads on the mound and at the plate.

Coach Mike Rutheford’s comment: “In my 21 years as a varsity coach, Donnie ranks in the top five. He may be the best overall player I’ve coached. He can play all nine positions and be all-SMAA at each of them. No one plays the game harder than Donnie. It was fun to watch him play the past three years.”

Previous winners:

2018 Aaron Hoekstra (lacrosse)

2017 Jake Knop (baseball)

2016 Dan Marzilli (baseball)

2015 Ryan Ruhlin (baseball)

2014 Jonathan Bobe (track)

2013 Caleb Fraser (baseball)

2012 Ryan Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

2011 Ryan Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

2010 Caleb Kenney (lacrosse)

2009 K.R. Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

2008 Brian Furey (baseball)

2007 Sam McAdam (lacrosse)

2006 Joe Fessenden (baseball)

2005 Peter Sengelmann (lacrosse)

2004 Jake Schuit (lacrosse)

Female:

ANNIKA MORE, Junior-Lacrosse

SMAA all-star, second-team

More played an integral role for a Bulldogs squad that caught fire and wound up one of the last teams standing in Class A North this spring.

More started playing lacrosse in the third grade and quickly grew to love the sport.

“Lacrosse is so fast and fun,” said More, who is also a PHS soccer standout. “It’s easier than soccer to score goals and catching and shooting is fun. I’m competitive. I can’t not try hard.”

More, along with her twin sister, Isabella More, joined the Portland varsity as a freshman and was named to the SMAA All-Rookie team. As a sophomore, she was an honorable mention all-star.

This spring, the Bulldogs lost their first two games, then won 10 in a row to close the regular season before downing Lewiston in the quarterfinals (More had five goals and an assist) and finally losing to Windham in the semifinals. Highlights included five goals in a win over Brunswick and four apiece in victories over Edward Little, Noble and Cony.

More finished a goal shy of her sister for team scoring honors with 37 goals and tied for second behind Chloe Kilbride with 15 assists. More led the team with 36 draws controls (she credits former Bulldogs standout and new assistant coach Nancy McAdam for her success) and has 85 goals and 23 assists already in her high school career.

“It was a great season,” More said. “We had a great group of girls and we got on a roll. Some new girls stepped up and played well for us.”

More, who also belongs to National Honor Society, Executive Board and the math team at Portland, hopes to eclipse the 100-goal plateau next season and lead the Bulldogs on an even deeper playoff run.

Annika More, Portland’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, has made life miserable for the opposition for three seasons and her fourth might be her best one yet.

Coach Beth Broderick’s comment: “Annika has been a contributor since her freshman year, but this year, she really elevated her game to become the go-to person for us in tight spots. Annika creates plays on both sides of the ball, plays with tenacity and brings the heart and hustle every day. She had a great year for us across the field. She’s a true midfielder. She’s been named one of our 2020 captains, selected by her teammates, for her leadership on and off the field.”

Previous winners:

2018 Lauren Paradise (tennis)

2017 Jess Brown (softball)

2016 Jess Brown (softball)

2015 Margot Andreasen (tennis)

2014 Annette Denekas (tennis)

2013 Annette Denekas (tennis)

2012 Drew Barry (lacrosse)

2011 Drew Barry (lacrosse)

2010 Mary Moran (tennis)

2009 Maggie Swann (tennis)

2008 Liz Mosley (lacrosse)

2007 Jasmine Powell (track)

2006 Katie Hutchins (softball)

2005 Kelly Flaherty (lacrosse)

2004 Lily Anderson (lacrosse)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: