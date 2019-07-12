Wayne Harwood, 25, is in critical condition after being struck on his skateboard by a passing car on Wednesday night. The driver responsible is still at large.

Portland officials believed Harwood was entering Cumberland Avenue from Avon Street when he was struck around 11:10 p.m.

Police are looking for a white sedan, which they believe has damage to the passenger side. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Cumberland Avenue.

Hardwood suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Maine Medical Center, the city said. No further details about his injuries were available.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with information about the crash to call them at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

