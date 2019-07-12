South Portland police are investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred at a commercial building on Main Street Friday evening.

Police were called to 650 Main St. around 5:20 p.m. after a man walked into two small businesses, showed a knife and demanded money, Lt. Thomas Simonds said. The man ran from the building.

Police did not disclose if he was given any money. No one was hurt.

The building at 650 Main St. contains several small businesses and professional offices, Simonds said in a news release.

A canine team from the Portland Police Department assisted with tracking the suspect, but no arrests had been made Friday night.

