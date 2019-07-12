Male:

THORNE KIEFFER, Senior-Tennis

State singles semifinalist

WMC all-star, singles first-team

Captain

Kieffer was the lead engineer for a Flyers train that kept on rolling to another championship and along the way, he enjoyed his best showing in the state singles tournament.

Kieffer started playing tennis when he lived in China a young age. Upon his return to the United States, he played so much tennis he got burned out and in middle school, he played soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

Kieffer then returned to tennis for his freshman year at Waynflete, playing doubles.

“I needed a mental break from tennis,” Kieffer said. “I like the strategy of it. I like watching the best players play. I want to get as good as I can and keep playing. It’s a lifelong sport.”

Kieffer started playing singles as a sophomore (being named to the Western Maine Conference all-star team) and as a junior, he moved into the number one singles spot, reaching the quarterfinals of the state singles tournament, leading Waynflete to a team championship and making the all-star team.

This spring, Kieffer won 14 of 15 matches, got to the state singles semifinals, then helped the Flyers make it 12 consecutive team Class C championships.

“I’m pretty competitive,” said Kieffer. “I don’t like to lose at all.”

He didn’t lose much, racking up 40 singles victories in his three seasons.

Kieffer has also played soccer in high school and mentored younger students. He plans to travel to Mexico and China during a year off, then will continue playing tennis at Bates College in Lewiston.

Thorne Kieffer, Waynflete’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, returned to tennis in high school and it proved to be a wise decision. He won with regularity and made an impact on teammate and foe alike with his skill and sportsmanship.

Coach Jeff Madore’s comment: “Thorne has set a great example for his teammates with his work ethic, determination and focus on improvement. He did it while maintaining balance in his life and always being considerate of others. We’ll definitely miss him.”

Previous winners:

2018 Hank Duvall (lacrosse)

2017 Brandon Ameglio (tennis)

2016 Will Nelligan (lacrosse)

2015 Isaac Salas (tennis)

2014 Isaac Salas (tennis)

2013 Andrew Butler (baseball)

2012 Chris Burke (lacrosse)

2011 Charlie Laprade (baseball)

2010 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2009 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2008 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2007 David Cutler (lacrosse)

2006 Ben Whipple (tennis)

2005 Reid McMullan (lacrosse)

2004 Matt Lacasse (track)

Female:

EMI BOEDEKER, Senior-Lacrosse

WMC all-star, first-team

Senior all-star

Captain

Boedeker put her injury woes behind her and showed just how good she can be with a stick in her hand this spring, helping Waynflete make the playoffs yet again.

Boedeker is a Waynflete “lifer” and grew up playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse, which she took to in middle school.

“I really like running and lacrosse is a sport where you can constantly run,” Boedeker said. “I’m very competitive and I like to be the best I can be.”

Boedeker played as a freshman and sophomore, but missed her junior season due to an ACL and meniscus injury. She also missed her senior soccer and basketball seasons, but was able to get back for lacrosse.

“I was motivated to get back for lacrosse,” Boedeker said. “As the season progressed, I got my running in and my legs under me, but then I got shin splints and tendinitis.”

While she wasn’t 100 percent, Boedeker was unquestionably the Flyers’ most dangerous offensive weapon, scoring 21 goals and adding 12 assists. She had two goals in a win over Wells, three goals, including the go-ahead tally, in a victory over Scarborough and a season-high five goals in a win over eventual Class C champion St. Dom’s.

“It was nice to finish like that,” Boedeker said. “It had been so long since I was able to finish a season. It was great to play with my favorite people. We really came together.”

Boedeker, who also served as a mentor for younger students, plans to attend Simmons College in Boston next year to study nursing and play lacrosse.

Emi Boedeker, Waynflete’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, channeled frustration over injuries into dazzling play this season and her love for her sport and her teammates was clear to all.

Coach Cathie Connors’ comment: “Emi brought everything to our team this year. She was our motivator. She’s a natural leader. She’s happy for her teammates when they do well and she makes everyone better. It was nice that she was able to shine this season after being injured.”

Previous winners:

2018 Izzy Burdick (lacrosse)

2017 Abby Pipkin (track)

2016 Nina Moore (lacrosse)

2015 Helen Gray-Bauer (lacrosse)

2014 Emily White (tennis)

2013 Sadie Cole (lacrosse)

2012 Martha Veroneau (lacrosse)

2011 Scout Haffenreffer (lacrosse)

2010 Morgan Woodhouse (lacrosse)

2009 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2008 Laura Armstrong (lacrosse)

2007 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2006 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2005 Gretchen Koch (lacrosse)

2004 Lily Hoffman (lacrosse)

