Danielle Soucy, 37, of Litchfield was summonsed July 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Shawn Keppner, 31, of Windham was arrested July 1 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

William Hartley, 53, of Windham was summonsed July 1 on a charge of reckless conduct.

Lee Lachtara, 42, of Windham was arrested July 1 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Natisha Marshall, 37, of Buxton was summonsed July 3 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Joel McGouldrick, 45, of Casco was arrested July 4 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Frankie Creamer, 48, of Portland was arrested July 4 on two charges of failure to appear.

