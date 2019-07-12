Danielle Soucy, 37, of Litchfield was summonsed July 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Shawn Keppner, 31, of Windham was arrested July 1 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
William Hartley, 53, of Windham was summonsed July 1 on a charge of reckless conduct.
Lee Lachtara, 42, of Windham was arrested July 1 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Natisha Marshall, 37, of Buxton was summonsed July 3 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Joel McGouldrick, 45, of Casco was arrested July 4 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Frankie Creamer, 48, of Portland was arrested July 4 on two charges of failure to appear.
