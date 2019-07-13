Buxton police on Friday arrested a homeowner who they say pushed an officer and two caseworkers from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services conducting an investigation at his residence on Town Farm Road.
Authorities charged George Casey, 63, of Buxton with assault against two the female caseworkers, as well as a police officer.
He also faces charges of domestic violence terrorizing against an unnamed victim and resisting arrest. He was unable to post a $5,000 cash bail and remains at the York County Jail, police said in a news release Saturday.
Casey is scheduled to appear in Biddeford District Court on Oct. 2.
