If only migrants and asylum seekers under the custody and care of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection were subject to standards similar to Texas animal cruelty laws.

Texas law prohibits a person from intentionally, knowingly or recklessly mistreating an animal. Section 42.092 of the Texas Penal Code, addressing cruelty to nonlivestock animals, defines these actions (in part) as cruel punishment:

• Torturing an animal.

• Failing to provide food, care or shelter.

• Transporting or confining an animal in a cruel manner.

• Abandoning an animal.

• Killing, seriously injuring or poisoning an animal.

Wake up, America!

Dean Felton

Rockland

