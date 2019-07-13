I think that it is fantastic that Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling has raised $102,000 for his re-election campaign (July 10).
I also think that Mayor Strimling should, in a literal sense, put his money where his mouth is and donate it to the asylum seekers along with any future funds raised. Just saying.
Jeffrey Joyce
Gorham
