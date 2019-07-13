NEW ORLEANS —A complex storm system slowly encroached on the Louisiana coast Saturday morning, as residents prepared for pounding rain, strong winds and high water levels by evacuating or sheltering in place.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans designated Barry a hurricane on Saturday. Expected to make landfall in the early afternoon Saturday, Barry brings with it the threat of flooding rains and what the National Hurricane Center called a “life-threatening storm surge.”

The combination of storm surge and heavy rains is threatening the Mississippi River Delta and farther inland. The river, already swollen by runoff from spring flooding across the central United States, had risen about a foot in New Orleans by Friday night. While the river level subsided again by morning, heavy rains were expected to bring another crest on Monday.

New Orleans, which sits below sea level, is counting on the levees along the river to protect it. Forecast now call for the maximum crest at 17 feet, two feet lower than earlier forecasts and three feet below the 20 foot height of the levees lowest points.

Residents in the city were advised Friday to shelter in place, rather than evacuate. Several majors airlines have already canceled all flights to and from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ahead of the storm. Travelers were advised to check with their airlines on flight status.

In areas downriver from New Orleans, closer to the Louisiana coast, rescue operations were already in effect. The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday deployed a helicopter and a safety boat to help 12 people who reported being caught in flooding around 4:30 a.m. local time, Petty Officer Lexie Preston told The Washington Post. By 8 a.m., the Coast Guard had rescued four people and their cat from flooding that Preston said reached “roof level” in parts of the area. Some of the people stranded were on rooftops on the Isle de Jean Charles, about 45 miles south of New Orleans, the Associated Press reported.

Barry is not expected to bring catastrophic winds as it moves inward. Still, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, D, during a news conference on Friday, warned residents to expect extended power outages.

It is the flooding rains that is expected to do the most severe damage.

New Orleans officials expressed confidence in the $14 billion flood-mitigation system built to protect the city after Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005. For the first time in the history of the new flood-protection system, every floodgate has been closed.

The city is also depending on its pumps to move the expected heavy rainfall out of the city and into the surrounding waterways. On Wednesday, that system was tested by a deluge of rain.

State and local officials decided not to order evacuations until late Friday, when voluntary evacuations were issued for a few communities outside of the levee system. Some residents, shaken by Wednesday’s downpour and memories of Hurricane Katrina, had mixed responses to officials’ optimism.

“All I want to know is should we leave,” Tymara Cosey wrote in an online response to Edwards’s news conference on Friday.

That question hung over the city Friday, as residents weighed the disruption and costs of leaving against the risk of staying in a city that seemed to many like a bathtub sunk into a swamp.

Some fled toward family in Houston, hotels in Jackson, Miss., and friends in Atlanta, many citing Wednesday’s unexpectedly high floods as a reason to go.

Bolanle Soyombo, who moved to New Orleans about a year ago from Houston, booked a ticket Thursday afternoon, and was on a flight to Indianapolis two hours later to stay with a friend. She was in Houston during Harvey, and that experience drove her decision to leave immediately.

“Harvey was a Category 1, but the amount of rain in such a short time was what was devastating. We physically couldn’t open the door to our house. . . . I’m not going to risk it,” she said.

New Orleans resident Matt Gibson has lived in the city for seven years and has never evacuated for a storm, until now. Like many others, he didn’t want to risk flooding his car after it narrowly escaped a dousing on Wednesday.

“Honestly, this was a purely financial decision,” he said. “To me, it’s just not worth the risk.”

At a midday news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, D, said, based on current weather forecasts, Barry probably did not require a mandatory evacuation order of the city. But even if it had, the city would not have had enough time to undertake a mandatory evacuation, she said.

Under a joint plan among city, state and federal agencies after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, it takes about 60 hours to evacuate New Orleans. The plan requires the marshaling of military and civilian aircraft, 750 charter buses, Amtrak and the contraflow of major highways.

With the current storm system, Cantrell said the city “was behind hour 60 when we got wind of this track.”

President Donald Trump has declared a federal emergency for Louisiana. At his Friday news conference, Edwards, the governor, urged caution, emphasizing the importance of preplanning and that the threat is statewide.

“Be where you want to be, and have what you need to have,” Edwards said. The rain “remains a very significant threat.”

Officials dispelled the notion that opening the giant spillways – the Morganza 300 miles upstream and the Bonnet Carre just outside the city – might have lowered river levels in time to avert the threats. They said those are prolonged operations that would have minimal benefits and might cause new problems.

Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, was involved in coordinating the Katrina response, and he said the threat “weighs heavily on me.”

DHS issued a statement saying that during the storm “there will be no immigration enforcement initiatives associated with evacuations or sheltering related to the storm, except in the event of a serious public safety threat.”

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A storm-surge warning went into effect for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish, where a surge between three to six feet is possible.

Decisions to order evacuations are complex, experts say, based not only on technical information about the impact of an impending storm, but also on the need to coordinate with other communities that might be at risk.

Individuals also have to weigh their personal circumstances, such as whether they have elderly relatives or can’t manage in the event of a power outage, said Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. It is important for officials to coordinate their messaging across many platforms, she said.

At the Hartley/Vey Park in southern Baton Rouge on Friday, cars lined up one after another to fill sandbags with sand that wasn’t there. Many residents recalled Katrina’s shocking power and the 2016 floods, when a no-name storm took Louisianans by surprise.

“After being in Katrina, you realize it’s better to be prepared,” said Tennell Bell, 36, who came to fill sandbags to keep her back door from flooding the house.

Bell’s son, Adonis Dunbar, was a child when Katrina hit and doesn’t remember much. But Dunbar, now 18, said he takes Barry seriously.

When a dump truck finally arrived with sand and city workers handed out white sandbags, Dunbar filled enough for his family. Then he filled more for anyone who needed help.

Wayne and Fay Sims savored Dunbar’s kindness. Wayne Sims loaded the sandbags into their vehicle and handed Dunbar a folded $10 bill.

“You didn’t have to,” Dunbar told him.

“I wanted to,” Sims said.

In the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, Ebony Sims said she doesn’t fault city leaders for not issuing an evacuation order. Doing so, she said, could have further undermined residents’ faith in the city’s flood defenses.

For now, Sims said even filling a sandbag can help to calm residents’ frayed nerves.

“Sometimes, you just have to stand up for yourself and your neighbors,” Sims said as she watched her neighbors dig into a half-ton of sand. “And that is what this. We want to feel like we are taking care of each other, and being looked out for. Just in case.”

In the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood, Glenda Stone, 61, said she is “tired of running” from possible hurricanes.

Stone said she keeps hearing conflicting information about the possible intensity of the rain and wind, and she is skeptical that city leaders and weather forecasters have enough information to make life-or-death decisions about evacuating.

So Stone, who was dislodged from her house for three years after Katrina, said she has decided to just stay and communicate with someone she does trust.

“I’m going to pray,” said Stone, pointing to the sky. “I just hope that man up there understands I’m sick of running, and I’m just tired.”

Ashley Cusick in New Orleans, Nick Miroff in McAllen, Tex., and Morgan Krakow in Washington contributed to this report.

