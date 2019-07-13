AKRON, Ohio — Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen’s problems Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments.

Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes – holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th – for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club.

Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75. The South African played the first four holes in 4 over, making a bogey on No. 1, a double bogey on No. 3 and another bogey on No. 4. He had two more bogeys in the back nine and made only one birdie in the round.

Parel had a 5-under 205 total. He won twice last year on the 50-and-over tour.

Steve Stricker (73), Kent Jones (70) and Brandt Jobe (73) were 3 under. Stricker is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open at Norte Dame, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May.

Firestone is a longtime PGA Tour venue, hosting the World Golf Championships event and previously the World Series of Golf.

PGA: Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry shared the third-round lead in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Winless on the PGA Tour, Tringale shot a 6-under 65 to match Landry at 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. Landry had a 67. He won the Valero Texas Open last year for his lone tour title.

Bill Haas, the 2011 FedEx Cup champion, and Adam Schenk were a stroke back. Haas shot a 64, tying the best round of the day. Schenk had a 66.

Nick Watney also had a 64 to join 2016 winner Ryan Moore (65), Dylan Frattelli (65) and Vaughn Taylor (66) at 14 under. Chris Stroud (66), Lucas Glover (69) and Roger Sloan (67) were 13 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the last round of the Scottish Open after carding 6-under 65 in North Berwick, Scotland.

At 20-under after three rounds, Wiesberger posted the lowest ever 54-hole total at the European Tour event, and the lowest of his career.

Eric van Rooyen of South Africa shot 67 to drop out of a tie for the lead to second at 18 under at The Renaissance Club.

France’s Romain Langasque (65) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (bogey-free 67) were two shots further back in a tie for third.

Former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Lee Slattery were part of a five-strong group on 15 under.

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson went 52 holes without a dropped shot before a double bogey on the 17th left him six shots off the lead alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Italy’s Andrea Pavan, who made the cut on the mark of 5 under and surged through the field with a flawless 62.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 66 in Sylvania, Ohio in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson into the final round.

Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys to reach 16-under 197 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The South Korean player won the LPGA Mediheal Championship in May in California for her eighth tour title.

Thompson eagled the par-5 18th for a 65. She won the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month in New Jersey for her 11th tour title.

U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 was third at 12 under after a 69.

Stacy Lewis (69), Jennifer Kupcho (69) and Carlota Ciganda (68) were 11 under.

Lewis won the last of her 12 LPGA Tour titles in 2017. She was born in nearby Toledo and has an endorsement deal with Marathon Oil.

Kupcho is making her sixth tour start as a pro. The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.

