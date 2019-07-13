NEW YORK — Toronto center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday.

The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge’s fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury’s glove.

With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save while Voit went 0 for 3 with two walks after being activated from the injured list.

Joe Biagini (3-1) got one out, allowing a hit and walk, and picked up the win. Toronto starter Clayton Richard left after two innings with left lat tightness, and five relievers followed.

Grichuk’s bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5). Adam Ottavino relieved and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a double steal set up Grichuk’s hit.

Biagini relieved with two outs in the fifth, and a single by Judge and a walk to Voit loaded the bases. Gary Sanchez hit a liner up the middle and Grichuk rushed in to make a diving catch.

The Blue Jays got eight hits, and Grichuk was the only Toronto player with two.

ORIOLES SPLIT WITH RAYS: Michael Brosseau and Nate Lowe each hit two of Tampa Bay’s season-high six home runs, and the Rays earned a doubleheader split at Baltimore with a 12-4 win, after a losing 2-1 in the opener.

Yandy Diaz and Tommy Pham also homered for the Rays, who have won four of five to move within six games of the first-place Yankees in the AL East.

In Game 1 of the split doubleheader, Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer to back a surprisingly effective pitching performance by the Orioles.

ATHLETICS 13, WHITE SOX 2: Franklin Barreto hit a three-run home run to cap a seven-run first inning, and Oakland beat visiting Chicago.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 1: Hometown boy Bubba Starling delivered his first career hit and RBI, Brad Keller outdueled Matthew Boyd, and Kansas City held on to beat visiting Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 10, PIRATES 4: Jon Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBI and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead Chicago to a win at home.

All-Star catcher Willson Contreras’ three-run homer and Lester’s two-run single off the left-field wall were the big hits in the Cubs’ seven-run first inning.

Lester (9-6) later connected for his third career home run. He allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking none in 62/3 innings.

Addison Russell drove in two runs as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.

Pittsburgh’s Starling Marte hit a pair of solo shots to give him three homers in two days. Jung Ho Kang launched a long solo homer.

METS 4, MARLINS 2: Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift New York to a win at Miami.

CARDINALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Tyler O’Neill homered and tied a career high with four RBI, Dakota Hudson pitched six effective innings, and St. Louis won at home.

