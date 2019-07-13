CYCLING

Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Saint-Etienne, France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed back the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was caught in a crash 15 kilometers from the end but escaped unscathed and finished strongly.

De Gendt rode at the front from start to finish after taking part in an early breakaway during the 220-kilometer tough trek which took riders into the Massif Central and across seven short but leg-punishing climbs.

Alaphillipe managed to break away from the main pack and finished the stage in third place in Saint-Etienne behind Thibaut Pinot.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Boston and 33rd overall pick Carsen Edwards have agreed to a four-year contract that guarantees him $4.5 million dollars, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. Edwards and the Celtics have spent the past few days negotiating the terms of the contract.

n Tyler Harvey had 20 points and Brandon Clarke had 18 as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Boston Celtics 94-88 in a summer league game.

Carsen Edwards scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Celtics. Javonte Green added 17 points and Tremont Waters 16.

n Messalonskee graduate Nick Mayo scored four points in five minutes of action as the Miami Heat lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 101-100 in overtime in a summer league game.

FOOTBALL

DOLPHINS: Assistant coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues that he says “require my full attention.”

Caldwell was hired in February to be the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

JETS: Second-year tight end Chris Herndon was suspended without pay by the NFL on Friday for the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

GIANTS: An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April attack that wounded New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons.

Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery in the April 28 attack, the Shawnee County district attorney’s office said.

SOCCER

USL2: Khesanio Hall scored twice, including the winning goal with under two minutes remaining to lead GPS Portland Phoenix (9-3-2) to a 4-3 win over the Boston Bolts (5-7-2) in Portland. Aaron Ward-Baptiste and Carson Jeffris each added a score for Portland, who concluded their regular season with the win.

BOLOGNA: Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he has leukemia and will continue working while undergoing treatment.

