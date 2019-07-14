I have deep gratitude for the Portland Press Herald’s June 23 coverage of the Central Maine Power billing issues and the front-page June 30 immigration story, “Defying death for a better life.”

Mainers knew there was something awfully fishy about CMP’s recent bills and CMP’s response (you know when you’re being told something that’s not true). Now, thanks to your careful coverage, we know more.

The tale of immigrants’ travels to Portland from Africa and through the infamous Darien Gap and beyond brings tears to our eyes. Fine writing. Fine reporting. Now, of course, we need to live up to our reputation for building strong communities. We’ll all need to put our oar in the water one way or another.

Aren’t we lucky to live in a country with a free press?

Joan O’Brien

Portland

