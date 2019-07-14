Women soccer players are seeking pay equal to what male soccer players earn.

I can understand if the women’s soccer team is bringing in as much revenue as the men’s soccer team that they should have equal pay – but if they are not, why should they have equal pay?

If I work for a company welding and the company is making tons of money and they pay me very well, while another person is at a different company that’s not making as much revenue, how can they afford to pay the person who’s welding doing the same job as I am the same amount of money I’m making? That’s life, folks!

Eric Shuman

Windham

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: