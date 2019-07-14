-
The senior was a standout as a quarterback, basketball player and pitcher, and will go on to play baseball at the University of Maine.
The senior turned heads with her dazzling play on the basketball court, but she will be remembered just as much as a role model for younger girls in her hometown.
The Vikings rekindled memories of one of the most famous shots in Maine high school history en route to their first state championship in 50 years.
The Red Storm have won 60 consecutive games and three Class A state titles in a row. And they've had fun doing it.
He took over a football program coming off back-to-back winless seasons, and turned it into a state champion in just two years.
She led the Tigers' field hockey team to a Class A state championship by toppling powerhouse Skowhegan, then guided Biddeford to its first-ever playoff victory in girls' lacrosse.
The teams are highlighted by our Varsity Maine Athletes of the Year in football, soccer, cross country, field hockey, volleyball and golf.
The teams include our Players of the Year from across the state in basketball, ice hockey, wrestling, indoor track, swimming and skiing.
These were the top high school athletes across the state in baseball, softball, lacrosse, outdoor track and tennis.
