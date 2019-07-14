AKRON, Ohio — Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

Three strokes ahead after rounds of 69 and 62, Goosen dropped a stroke behind Scott Parel on Saturday with a 75. The two-time U.S. Open champion rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 first Sunday, making an eagle on the par-5 second. He parred the next eight holes, then offset a double bogey on the par-4 11th with birdies on the par-3 12th and par-4 13th, but dropped another stroke on the par-4 14th.

Haas closed with a 67, and Tim Petrovic shot 68.

PGA: While the rest of the leaders faltered, Dylan Frittelli surged to his first PGA Tour title.

Frittelli won the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley.

The South African earned a spot in the British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after a bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.

Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry, who opened Sunday in a two-way tie for the lead, was 18 under after a 69.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic for her second victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson in Sylvania, Ohio.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at 22-under 262.

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert with a par on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target at 22 under. Wiesberger (69), the overnight leader, recovered from a slow start and reclaimed the top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole a par putt from 5 feet on the last to force a playoff.

Hebert had the consolation of qualifying for the British Open, along with England’s Andrew Johnston (62) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (68), who tied for fourth.

