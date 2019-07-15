YORK — A pair of Canadians earned the two coveted qualifying spots at a U.S. Amateur qualifier Monday at the Ledges Golf Club, leaving newly crowned Maine Amateur champion Cole Anderson to hope for the best as the first alternate.

After posting rounds of 72 and 70 in the one-day, 36-hole format on the hilly par-72 course (roughly 6,850 yards), Anderson, 18, was in second place for about an hour behind Joey Savoie, 24, of La Prairie, Quebec, who shot 72 and 68. But in one of the final groups in the 48-player field, Texas State University player Calvin Ross of Fredericton, New Brunswick, backed up his opening round 69 with a 70 to earn medalists honors with a 5-under 139.

If Ross or Savoie withdraw, Anderson will automatically get into the 119th U.S. Amateur, to be held Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Anderson could also get invited if someone else withdraws and the United States Golf Association determines The Ledges’ field warrants a third qualifier. That happened last year, leading to Jack Wyman – also coming off a Maine Amateur win – getting an invitation to Pebble Beach.

Last year’s field at The Ledges was about 50 percent larger.

“I had plenty of opportunities. I just didn’t get it done,” said Anderson, who redshirted this past spring in his first semester at Florida State after graduating early from Camden Hills High.

Anderson, who qualified for the U.S. Amateur two years ago, struggled with his reads on the greens.

“I just could not buy a putt. I had 31 birdie putts and one for eagle, and I made six of them. Six birdies,” Anderson said.

Anderson will tee it up Wednesday at the 113th Southern Amateur, at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas. The low 66 players after Thursday’s round will make the cut for the final two rounds.

“I can’t dwell on it. I’ve got another tournament to play,” Anderson said.

Garren Poirier of Killington, Vermont, and Jacob Hollander of Peterborough, New Hampshire, tied for fourth place with a two-round score of 143. Poirier won the playoff for the second alternate spot with a par on the first extra hole.

Ross, 20, finished his second round with birdies at 14, 15, and 18 to secure his first trip to the U.S. Amateur. He had made an eight-hour drive to York on Sunday night after finishing second by one shot in the New Brunswick Amateur.

“Really, it added a little confidence. I’d played four solid rounds and I just continued playing with confidence,” said Ross, who was playing The Ledges for the first time.

For Savoie, this will be his fifth straight trip to the US Amateur. He qualified twice previously at The Ledges, in 2015 and 2017. Savoie also made a long trip, flying Sunday night from Toronto to Boston after he tied for 30th as the low amateur at a PGA Tour Canada event.

“I was 3-over after 15 holes and I finished 4-under, so I did not have a good start,” Savoie said.

Savoie, a member of the Canadian national amateur team, is ranked 42nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The top 50 players as of June 26 gained exemptions to the U.S. Amateur, but Savoie was ranked 53rd on the cutoff date.

Ten players from Maine competed Monday. Logan Thompson of Lincoln tied for ninth at 148, and Joe Alvarez of Biddeford, Michael Arsenault of Gorham and Reese McFarlane of Cape Elizabeth tied for 12th at 149.

Share

« Previous

Next »