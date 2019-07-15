PORTLAND — Casco Bay Lines representatives will be visiting islands at the end of the month to discuss proposed changes to the ferry schedule.

Meetings will be held aboard the Bay Mist on Monday, July 29, from 6:05-6:35 p.m. at Little Diamond Island; 6:55-7:25 p.m. at Diamond Cove, and at Great Diamond Island from 7:40-8:10 p.m.

Meetings on the Bay Mist will also be held Wednesday, July 31, at Long Island from 6:15-6:45 p.m.; Cliff Island from 7:15-7:45 p.m., and Chebeague Island from 8-8:30 p.m.

More information about the changes can be found at cascobaylines.com/schedule-analysis-project. Public feedback or inquiries may also be submitted to [email protected] or Casco Bay Lines Attn: Schedule Project, P.O. Box 4656, Portland, ME, 04112-4656.

A vote of the board of directors is required for final approval and has not been scheduled. Current schedules are expected to remain in effect through the end of the year.

