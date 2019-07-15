Arrests

7/4 at 1:21 a.m. Steven Roberts, 55, of Johnson Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blackstrap Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/5 at 1:17 a.m. Kayla Day, 24, of Munjoy Street, Portland, was arrested by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Gray Road and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child.

7/6 at 12:14 p.m. Allege Tudiunde, 25, of Knox Street, Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Scott Hendee on Gray Road.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 1-7.

Fire calls

7/6 at 4:06 p.m. Public services assistance on Hillside Avenue.

7/7 at 1:36 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.

7/7 at 2:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from July 3-9.

