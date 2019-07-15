FALMOUTH — After responding to several calls of boats adrift in the last week , the harbormaster and police are asking boat owners to identify their vessels.

Most often, they said, smaller boats – especially canoes, kayaks and dinghies – accidentally drift away. But each incident has to be treated as a possible emergency situation.

Because responding to those calls takes time and resources, officials urged owners of small boats to tag their vessels with the owner’s name, phone number and address. Special orange tags are available for free from the harbormaster’s office at Town Landing.

