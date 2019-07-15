Falmouth’s Payton Smith was a member of a Southern Maine River Rats U-15 travel baseball team which went 9-0-2 and won a pair of tournaments on a recent 11-day road trip. The team, which also included John Bickford (Hollis Center), Kalvin Camire (Biddeford), Bronson Damon (Westbrook), Will Harriman (Biddeford), Jack Houle (South Portland), Jacob Kulig (South Portland), Mike McLeer (Saco), Nathan Morse (Steep Falls), Finn O’Connell (South Portland), Garren Post (Westbrook), Ryan Thurber (South Portland), and Joe Townsend (Scarborough), won the Rockies Elite School’s Out Summer Invitational in Montreal, Canada, then captured the 15U Cooperstown Backyard Baseball Classic.

