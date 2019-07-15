I am a Portland resident, but I frequently visit beautiful Willard Beach in South Portland, where the new parking restrictions on Willard Street are a shame. I have friends who are handicapped and others who are elderly who try to park near the beach. The reduced parking makes it even more difficult for these people. I would think the city of South Portland would have the smarts and wherewithal to have at least two handicap spots. This is driving people away from Willard; it seems the rich and powerful residents of Willard Street have had their way.

Ed Reagan

Portland

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: