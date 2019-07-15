How disappointing to learn that a former Yarmouth town councilor is still leveraging against bicycling and other updated activities in Pratts Brook Park.

As the former chairman of the Parks & Lands Committee, tasked with visioning and drafting a revised master plan for the park, I can attest that multiple public meetings were held regarding new and currently permitted uses within this treasured open space. As part of a comprehensive process, we heard thoughtful and diverse testimony from countless citizens about their changing recreational desires for this popular park. Responding to input from the community, along with thoughtful deliberation and discussion, the committee ultimately proposed a final recommendation to the Town Council in 2017.

By definition, the role of a town committee is to advise the council and staff on policy, procedures, and new initiatives. Our community was (is) fortunate to have some talented and capable individuals with diverse backgrounds that can offer depth and perspective to this management issue. It seems a waste of time and resources to disregard the specific recommendation of a town committee that spent countless hours to draft, debate, and refine a proposal that was vetted through an inclusive public process.

Tony Cowles

Yarmouth

