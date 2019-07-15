The Red Sox rid themselves of underperforming infielder Eduardo Nunez this afternoon, designating for assignment the 32-year-old veteran who made significant contributions to the team in the second half of 2017 when he was acquired in a trade but whose production tailed off the last season and a half.

This season, Nunez appeared in 60 games and over 167 at-bats, he hit two home runs and hit .228/.243/.305. Defensively, he was sub-par at second base. Better at third base, he was not needed there with the emergence of Rafael Devers this season. The return to relevance and performance by Marco Hernandez in the last couple of weeks also helped make Nunez expendable.

Nunez is now off the 40-man roster, and the club has seven days to either trade him or place him on irrevocable waivers. Nunez was in the final year of a two-year deal worth $8 million.

In addition to the Nunez move, the club optioned struggling right-hander Hector Velazquez to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The club recalled first baseman Sam Travis and right-hander Ryan Weber from Pawtucket to take the place of Nunez and Vazquez on the Red Sox’ 25-man roster.

GIANTS: Third baseman Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left foot plantar fasciitis. His roster spot was filled by the recall of right-handed pitcher Ray Black from Triple A-Sacramento. Longoria was lifted from Sunday’s game at Milwaukee in the fifth inning because of left foot soreness.

METS: Pitcher Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue, which could complicate efforts by the out-of-contention team to trade the right-hander before the July 31 deadline.

New York made the move retroactive to Friday, and Wheeler will be eligible to be activated July 22.

Wheeler last started July 7 and the Mets said Monday the injury was discovered following the All-Star break. Steven Matz will replace Wheeler for Tuesday’s series opener at Minnesota.

Wheeler is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 34 in 119 innings. The 29-year-old, 39-36 in five big league seasons, is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

New York (42-51) won two of three at Miami last weekend in a matchup of the teams with the two poorest records in the National League.

TIGERS: Detroit bought the contract of pitcher Trevor Rosenthal from Triple-A Toledo.

The right-hander was released by the Washington Nationals last month after going 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA in 12 appearances. He allowed 16 earned runs and eight hits with 15 walks in 6 1/3 innings.

