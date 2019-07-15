NEW YORK — Travis d’Arnaud hit three home runs, including a startling, three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame their Yankee Stadium woes to beat New York 5-4 on Monday night.

D’Arnaud went the other way on a full-count breaking ball, lofting a go-ahead drive that sailed over the leap of right fielder Aaron Judge. Several Rays players spilled from the dugout to congratulate d’Arnaud while a crowd of 43,173 fell silent.

The catcher tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.

The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees’ lead in the AL East to five games.

Andrew Kittredge (1-0) got the win despite allowing Edwin Encarnacion’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the eighth that put the Yankees up 4-2. Oliver Drake got one out for his first save.

Chapman (2-2) gave up a pair of singles to begin the ninth, struck out the next two batters and then was tagged for d’Arnaud’s ninth homer of the season.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 6: Oscar Mercado hit his second home run of the game – a leadoff blast in the seventh inning – and host Cleveland continued to dominate Detroit.

Mercado, who came into the game in a 1-for-25 skid, homered into the bleachers in left field off Victor Alcántara (3-2) to break a 5-all tie. Mercado also hit a solo home run off Detroit starter Daniel Norris in the fifth.

The Indians have won nine of 10 against the Tigers this season, including eight in a row.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 16, PHILLIES 2: Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings and major league-leading Los Angeles won in Philadelphia.

Bellinger passed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in homers and drew “M-V-P” chants from a large group of Dodgers fans who made the cross-country trip to Philly and nearly turned it into a home game for Los Angeles.

The vocal Dodgers faithful, sitting across several sections in the second deck in right field, taunted Bryce Harper by chanting “Over-rated!” and “Where is Harper?” after the slugger exited the game.

Kershaw (8-2) gave up one run and four hits and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

GIANTS 19, ROCKIES 2: Brandon Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs, and the Giants scored a season-high in runs in a rout of Colorado in the first game of a split doubleheader in Denver.

Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants, who earned a rare victory at Coors Field in the makeup for a May 8 rainout. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.

It was just the fifth win in the Giants’ past 25 games at the Rockies’ ballpark, though San Francisco has been hot recently winning nine of its past 11.

Preserving his bullpen in the one-sided slugfest, Rockies manager Bud Black inserted first baseman Mark Reynolds to pitch the ninth. Reynolds allowed two runs and two hits. It was the third time in Rockies history that a position player had been used as a pitcher.

