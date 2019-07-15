ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a four-year extension before Monday’s NFL deadline for franchise-tagged players.

Terms were not disclosed. NFL.com reported the deal is worth $68 million and makes Garrett the third highest-paid defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald of the Rams and Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox.

49ERS: Kicker Robbie Gould signed a four-year contract instead of playing this season on the franchise tag.

ESPN reported that Gould received a deal worth $19 million, with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years.

GIANTS: The team suspended safety Kam Moore amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.

The alleged incident took place Thursday. Moore appeared in New Jersey Superior Court in Union County on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.

Police said the victim claims to have been dating Moore since January, and went to Moore’s house because he wasn’t replying to her texts. There, she found another woman and began fighting with her before Moore got involved.

In a statement, Moore’s agent wrote that the player “will be exonerated and vindicated completely of these baseless charges.”

Moore, 22, played in two games as a rookie last year. He was not drafted out of Boston College.

BENGALS: Left guard Clint Boling retired after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.

TITANS: Defensive lineman Derrick Morgan says he’s retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches, all with Tennessee.

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg, eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion.

Given the severity of the injury, it’s unlikely Smith will play this season. Washington selected Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round of this year’s draft.

