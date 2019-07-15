BASEBALL

Forrest Wall lined a two-run homer off reliever Durbin Feltman in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday night, and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Portland Sea Dogs 2-0 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joey Curletta had two of the Sea Dogs’ three hits. Daniel McGrath pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking two.

NECBL: The visiting Sanford Mainers hit nine home runs but settled for a doubleheader split against the Keene Swamp Bats, winning the opener 8-3 before losing an 18-12 slugfest in Game 2.

Erik Stock and Reece Armitage each blasted a two-run homer in the second inning of Game 1 as Sanford opened a 4-0 lead. Drew DeMartino and Shane Marshall also homered for Sanford.

Connor Tate and Orlando Adams had two homers apiece for the Mainers in Game 2. Sterling Hayes added a double and a homer.

CMG MORTGAGE: Gerik Bialoruki was 3 for 4 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs as Troiano’s Property Service beat Tucker Ford 10-0 in South Portland.

Hunter Owen and Gus Lappin teamed up to throw a two-hitter, each striking out six.

Noah Lewis hit a two-run single in the first inning, and Finn O’Connell and Caleb Viola each had an RBI single during a five-run fifth.

Jack McCosh had a double for Tucker Ford.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won a sprint to the finish line, while Julian Alaphilippe kept the yellow jersey as the overall leader after several top contenders got trapped in an echelon in the final kilometers of Stage 10.

A day before the first rest day, crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break up during the last 35 kilometers of the 217.5-kilometer trek from Saint-Flour to Albi in southwestern France.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack, but Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and other favorites were caught off guard and lost time. Pinot was in a group that lost 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Thomas moved up to second place overall, 1:12 behind Alaphilippe.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.

Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.

• The Cleveland Cavaliers waived shooting guard J.R. Smith, ending his eventful tenure with the team.

Cleveland had been trying to trade Smith for months, but the team couldn’t find the right package and released him to cut space under the salary cap and avoid paying luxury taxes.

TENNIS

WORLD RANKINGS: Simona Halep’s Wimbledon championship lifted her from No. 7 to No. 4 in the WTA rankings, while runner-up Serena Williams moved up one spot to No. 9, her best placing since returning to the tour last season after having a baby.

French Open champion Ash Barty remains at No. 1, followed by Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon men’s champ Novak Djokovic stayed atop the ATP rankings after his 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) victory over Roger Federer in the longest final in tournament history. Rafael Nadal is No. 2 and Federer is No. 3.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Mexico in an exhibition on Sept. 6 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The friendly is on a FIFA date, which allows the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.

