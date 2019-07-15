Chebeague Island
Wed. 7/24 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Cumberland
Mon. 7/22 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Durham
Tues. 7/23 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Wed. 7/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Thur. 7/25 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Mon. 7/22 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 7/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Freeport
Tues. 7/23 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 7/24 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 7/25 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TH
Pownal
Mon. 7/22 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen MH
Yarmouth
Tues. 7/23 7 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee CR
Wed. 7/24 6 p.m. Program Advisory Committee CR
Thur. 7/25 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee CR
Thur. 7/25 7 p.m. Town Council LC
-
Nation & World
Suspect in Appalachian Trail killing found incompetent to stand trial
-
Arts & Entertainment
Barbie goes glam rock to honor David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust
-
Business
Maine Outdoor Brands alliance hires exec director
-
Nation & World
A Baton Rouge activist’s body was found in a car. Authorities confirm it’s a homicide
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland tackles permanent housing, education for asylum-seekers