PORTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person who robbed Rite Aid Pharmacy at 290 Congress St. just after 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

According to a Police Department press release, “a man approached the pharmacist and handed him a note demanding drugs. He fled after being given an undisclosed quantity of drugs. No one inside the store was hurt during the robbery.”

The individual, who was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray shorts, a gray flat-brim hat and carrying a gray backpack, is described as a white male in his 20s, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build.

Anyone who has information that would help solve the crime is being asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

