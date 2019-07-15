7/7 at 8:25 a.m. Mona N. Miller, 36, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Michael Rand on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant on Fore Street.

7/7 at 11:37 a.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 57, of Saco, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of violation of conditional release on Alder Street.

7/7 at 11:51 a.m. Mustafa H. Alshuwaili, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of burglary (residential), criminal mischief, aggravated criminal mischief and burglary of a motor vehicle on Auburn Street.

7/7 at 4:43 p.m. John M. Griffin, 42, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Darrel Gibson on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Forest Avenue.

7/7 at 5:35 p.m. Chrystal Reimer, 36, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Lemieux on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant on Forest Avenue.

7/7 at 5:35 p.m. Craig Curtis Reimer, 40, of Rockland, was arrested by Officer David Lemieux on charges of operation after habitual offender revocation, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three counts of violation of conditional release.

7/7 at 5:59 p.m. Benjamin J. Davis, 41, of Poland, was arrested by Officer Davis Moore on charges of operating while under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Riverside Street.

7/7 at 7:53 p.m. Ashley Aaskow, 26, of Windham, was arrested by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of unauthorized use of property on Congress Street.

7/8 at 5:04 a.m. Malik Awi, 21, was arrested by Officer Jeffrey Drew on a charge of violation of conditional release on Congress Street.

7/8 at 5:23 p.m. Aiden Conway-Stuart, 23, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Fore Street.

7/8 at 10:04 p.m. Michael Barker, 55, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of unauthorized use of property on Bramhall Street.

7/9 at noon. Gerald A. Mains, 52, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release on Fore Street.

7/9 at 1 p.m. Jared Flewelling, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

7/9 at 1:55 p.m. Dominic Cardillo, 59, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of public drinking at an undisclosed location.

7/9 at 2:19 p.m. Giraldo Reyes, 56, was arrested by Officer David Argitis on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release on Park Avenue.

7/9 at 4:11 p.m. Bianca G, Mendez, 20, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant on Oxford Street.

7/10 at 12:23 a.m. Randall G. Hunt, 54, of Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested by Officer Robert Lauterbach on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Welch Street.

7/10 at 1:50 p.m. Christopher Regan, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Forest Avenue.

7/10 at 8:34 p.m. Matthew Movant, 23, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Joseph Ezepek on a charge of operating after suspension on Franklin Street.

7/10 at 10:52 p.m. Rodney Yancey, 39, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of fugitive from justice on Portland Street.

7/10 at 10:58 p.m. Mohamed Y. Ahmed, 37, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Jakob Demchak on an outstanding warrant on Portland Street.

7/11 at 12:28 a.m. Judith H. Davis, 58, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of operating while under the influence on Forest Street.

7/11 at 7:09 a.m. Stephen L. Caputo, 23, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant on Fore Street.

7/11 at 1:17 p.m. Jason James Tobin, 31, of Otisfield, was arrested by Officer Michael Bennis on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating after suspension and violation of conditional release on Cumberland Avenue.

7/11 at 5:03 p.m. Edward Allen Stewart, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant on Elm Street.

7/11 at 6:17 p.m. Troy D. Welch, 52, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of disorderly conduct on Oxford Street.

7/11 at 11:15 p.m. Kenneth Jake Scribner, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of fugitive from justice and violation of conditional release.

7/12 at 8:25 a.m. Devin S. Buckley, 26, of Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested by Officer Brian Rollins on an outstanding warrant on Commercial Street.

7/13 at 1:49 a.m. Samuel Smith, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of criminal trespass on India Street.

7/13 at 2:37 a.m. Christopher Regan, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of criminal trespass on Forest Avenue.

7/13 at 4:23 a.m. Christin Martell, 30, of Portland, was arrested by officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant on Oxford Street.

7/13 at 9:33 a.m. Joshua David Maloney, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/13 at 11:41 a.m. Belinda Libby, 51, was arrested by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of criminal trespass on State Street.

7/13 at 12:46 p.m. Christopher Regan, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of criminal trespass on Forest Avenue.

7/13 at 5:32 p.m. Michael Daigle, 54, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Mitchell on an outstanding warrant on Oxford Street.

7/13 at 7:39 p.m. Jason Brown, 41, of Standish, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on an outstanding warrant on Chestnut Street.

7/14 at 12:44 a.m. Mohamed H. Noh, 24, of Sanford, was arrested by Officer Matthew Burnell on charges of failure to stop for a police officer and operating while under the influence on Cumberland Avenue.

7/14 at 7:53 a.m. Brian K. Elliott, 43, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Robert Martin on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

7/14 at 7:53 a.m. John T. Quinn, 59, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Robert Martin on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

7/14 at 11:22 a.m. Gregory McLeod, 47, was arrested by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant on Park Avenue.

