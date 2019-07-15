The Typhoon Football Club, consistently mostly of players from South Portland, has embarked on a trip to play a “friendly” match in Iceland and in a tournament in Sweden.
Front row, from left: Annie vonSeggern, Jordan Hulsey, Zoe Baker, Julianne Coyne, Anna Folley and Luna Barrionuevo.
Back row: Izzy Stocks, Beth Grannell, Traci Francis, Kate vonSeggern, Riley Silvia, Evelyn Selser, Mackenzie Farnham and Grace Thayer.
Coach: Jeff Selser (not pictured).
Contributed photo.
