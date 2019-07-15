‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

6:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Through Aug. 10 (no performance on July 27). Deering Oaks park (by the bridge), Portland, free, donations accepted. fenixtheatre.com

For the 12th consecutive summer, Fenix Theatre Company is presenting a show in Deering Oaks park. This summer, it’s Shakespeare’s comedic gem “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” What better place for forest fairies than among the trees of Portland’s favorite park? With Theseus, Hippolyta, Egeus, Hermia, Puck and the rest of the “Midsummer” ensemble, you can expect a dreamy midsummer evening. Picnic baskets and insect repellent are always a good idea.

‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through July 27. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15, Thursdays are pay-what-you-like. sacorivertheatre.org

The Originals present a comedy by Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” tells the tale of a lonely woman named Jean who is astonished that the man sitting near her in a cafe isn’t silencing his endlessly ringing phone. She soon realizes that the man is indeed dead, and surprising even herself, she answers his phone. From there things get crazy and complicated as she gets tangled in the life that the man named Gordon left behind.

The Yo-Yo Guy

7 p.m. Friday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark, $15, $12 seniors, $35 for two adults and up to five kids, $35 one parent and three to five kids. denmarkarts.org

Yo! We don’t mean to string you along, but when it comes to yo-yos, there’s nobody better than John Higby aka The Yo-Yo Guy. Higby is a yo-yo superstar who has dazzled audiences in 26 countries and holds a world yo-yo championship and four Guinness World Records. His show is an interactive extravaganza with a unicycle and an incredible giant yo-yo that Higby actually walks on.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (except for July 21). Through Aug. 4. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org

The latest production from City Theater is a musical within a comedy called “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The show took home five Tony Awards in 2006, and the laughs are apparently endless. The main character is simply known as “Man in Chair,” and the action centers on what happens when he puts the recording of the 1928 fictional musical comedy “The Drowsy Chaperone” on his record player. The musical comes to life in his tiny apartment, and you’ll meet a shameless Broadway starlet and her desperate producer along with several other colorful characters.

Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Private homes in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, $30 in advance, $40 day of tour. cegardentour.com

Friends of Fort Williams Park invites you to its annual fundraiser that includes visits to eight private gardens in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland. At each stop, you’ll feast your eyes on ocean views, ornamental trees and shrubs, native plants, woodlands, raised beds, stone work and historical homes as you make your way along the self-guided tour. Register and get your tour map near the lovely Children’s Garden in Fort Williams Park, and while you’re there, be sure to take in the glorious cliff walk.

